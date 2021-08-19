Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rises By 21.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Overstock.com stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 27,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

