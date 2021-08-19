Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Declines By 17.4%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,932. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.