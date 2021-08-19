Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Drops By 42.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

