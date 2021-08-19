Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Drops By 35.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 220,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,967. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1,717.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

