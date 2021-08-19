Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Drops By 20.6%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MAAC remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,292,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

