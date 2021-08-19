Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rises By 22.6%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 453,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

