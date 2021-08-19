Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rises By 22.6%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 453,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.