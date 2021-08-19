Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Decreases By 34.4%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.