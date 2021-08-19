Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 46.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.