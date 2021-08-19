Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 46.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

