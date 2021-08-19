Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Drops By 31.5%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock remained flat at $$207.39 during trading on Wednesday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.86.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

