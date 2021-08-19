Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Declines By 25.1%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 272,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 1,637,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.