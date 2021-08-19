Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Expands By 44.1%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 563.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,403,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immutep by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMP. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

IMMP stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

