Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rises By 27.6%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,279. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

