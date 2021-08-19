Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Rises By 33.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.70. 7,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,101. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

