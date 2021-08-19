Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expands By 16.7%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,784,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,092. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 27.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

