Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 17.9%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $28.59. 109,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

