Short Interest in Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Increases By 17.5%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,833.0 days.

EOPSF remained flat at $$2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOPSF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, cut Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

