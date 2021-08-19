Short Interest in Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Grows By 17.5%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,833.0 days.

Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $$2.95 on Thursday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. cut shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.