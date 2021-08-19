Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 30.3%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EDAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of 588.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $34,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $176,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

