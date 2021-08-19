Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Rises By 20.4%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,672,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 2,219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyberAgent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $17.46 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

