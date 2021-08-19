Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Rises By 16.8%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 264,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

