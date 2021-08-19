Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expands By 18.3%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,933. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

