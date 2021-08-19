Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expands By 23.0%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 14,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,019. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

