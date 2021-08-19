Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Drops By 16.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

