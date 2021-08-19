Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 26.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRZBY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,132. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.