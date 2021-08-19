Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declines By 17.1%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 478,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

CMCO stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 195.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

