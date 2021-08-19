Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 33.2%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 292,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

