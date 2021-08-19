Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Rises By 22.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

CGC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 102.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

