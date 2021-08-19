Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Grows By 25.7%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
