Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Grows By 25.7%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 289,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

