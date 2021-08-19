Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Expands By 28.4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 370,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BMA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 6,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,575. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

