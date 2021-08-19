Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Grows By 26.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 13,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AUPH opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.