Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Rises By 29.3%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75. Ascom has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

