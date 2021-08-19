Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 17.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

