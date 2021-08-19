Short Interest in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Declines By 34.8%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

