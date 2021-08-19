Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.6 days.

Shares of SCPAF remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $1.81.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

