Shopping 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.36 or 0.00087642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and $1.80 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shopping has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,682 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

