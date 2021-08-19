Shenandoah Telecommunications to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.