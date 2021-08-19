Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 6,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,786. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,960. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

