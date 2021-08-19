Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Shard has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $106.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.