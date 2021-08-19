SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SFL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $10,380,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SFL by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SFL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

