SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
