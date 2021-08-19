SFL (NYSE:SFL) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Financial Comparison

SFL (NYSE:SFL) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SFL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SFL pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SFL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SFL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SFL and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

SFL currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.47%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.65%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than SFL.

Volatility & Risk

SFL has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SFL and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $471.05 million 1.95 -$224.43 million $0.88 8.15 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.50 $5.19 million $1.05 4.37

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SFL. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL -23.11% 10.59% 2.74% Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

