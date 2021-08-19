Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Marcus A. Watts Sells 18,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

