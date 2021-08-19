Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,611 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $11.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.68% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

