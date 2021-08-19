SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.61. SecureWorks shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

