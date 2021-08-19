Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 1,908 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,022.73.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.14 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

FTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

