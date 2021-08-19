Sean Guillory Buys 1,399 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stock

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) VP Sean Guillory bought 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $17,319.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

