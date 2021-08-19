Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 397,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

