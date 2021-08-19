Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.