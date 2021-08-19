Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SISXF opened at $15.93 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.