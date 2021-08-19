Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $432.38

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €432.38 ($508.68) and traded as high as €483.70 ($569.06). Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares last traded at €482.20 ($567.29), with a volume of 21,830 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €435.24.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.