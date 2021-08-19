Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 166,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.